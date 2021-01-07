Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Broadridge (BR) Announces Collaboration With Software Vender SLIB

Read MoreHide Full Article

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has entered into collaboration with leading software vendor SLIB. The goal is to offer a joint, cross-border proxy voting solution for compliance of Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRD II).

The offering will be a fully automated end-to-end solution using Broadridge's Global Proxy solution which includes an STP connection to SLIB's Votaccess–an electronic voting platform in France managing more than 80% of CAC 40 companies’ General Meetings.

It will enable French retail intermediaries to offer proxy voting services to shareholders. They can be notified of shareholder meetings for European companies and can smoothly exercise their voting rights. The solution will be available before the 2021 proxy season, the first proxy season under SRD II.

Demi Derem, general manager of Broadridge's International Investor Communication Solutions stated, "We are delighted to partner with SLIB to help French intermediaries meet their regulatory obligations at such a vital time."

Notably, the company’s shares have charted a solid trajectory in recent times, appreciating 21.9% over the past year, ahead of 3.4% growth of the industry it belongs to and 16.3% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) ,Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) and BG Staffing (BGSF - Free Report) . While BG Staffing sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ManpowerGroup and Cross Country Healthcare carry a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Cross Country Healthcare and BG Staffing is 3.5%, 12% and 20%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - free report >>

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>

BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services