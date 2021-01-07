We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Roku (ROKU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Roku (ROKU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Roku is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 54.53% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ROKU has gained about 0.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.22% on average. This means that Roku is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.43% this year, meaning that ROKU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROKU as it looks to continue its solid performance.