Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $61.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.7% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.83% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2021. On that day, BMY is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.57 billion, up 32.98% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.45.
It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.