Company News for Jan 7, 2021

  • Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG - Free Report) surged 30% after UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) announced that it will be buying the company in a $8 billion deal, or $25.75 per share in cash.
  • Moderna, Inc’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares jumped 6.5% after the company received an approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the European regulators.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) gained 4.5% after AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC - Free Report) said that it would buy the company’s drug distribution business for $    6.5 billion to expand it footprint in Europe.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited’s shares increased 1.9% after the company announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Sino Biopharm subsidiary for HCCscreen Test for Hepatocellular carcinoma in China.

