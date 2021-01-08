Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ExxonMobil (XOM) Starts Bulletwood-1 Drilling Offshore Guyana

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) recently commenced drilling at Bulletwood-1 well, located in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, per reports. An indirect partner at the block, Westmount Energy cited a Maritime Administration Department statement from the first day of the year that the Stena Carron drillship is drilling at the site.

The Maritime Administration Department of Guyana expects drilling at the site to be completed by Feb 23, per reports. These reports suggested that the Bulletwood-1 is a massive oil prospect, with 500 million barrels of oil at place. It is targeting a confined channel complex that can replicate the Liza prospect, which is located in the Stabroek block. The Liza-1 started production in December 2019 and took almost a year to meet the original target of 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) of production. The Liza Phase 2 is expected to commence in 2022.

Westmount’s chairman, Gerard Walsh said that Bulletwood-1 well is the first one in a drilling campaign with multiple wells at sight. The campaign is fully funded and ExxonMobil is the operator at the Canje Block with a 35% stake. It has TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) , JHI Associates and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas as partners at the block with 35%, 17.5% and 12.5% interest, respectively.

ExxonMobil used the Stena Carron drillship to drill the Tanager-1 well last November, whose outcome was uneconomic in nature. It was located near the Kaieteur Block, offshore Guyana. Southwest of the Kaieteur Block lies the famous Stabroek block, wherein ExxonMobil has made 18 promising world-class oil discoveries. It estimates gross resources of much more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek Block, wherein ExxonMobil has Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) and China’s CNOOC Limited (CEO - Free Report) as partners.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

ExxonMobil has gained 26.5% in the past three months. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNOOC Limited (CEO) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>

Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>

Published in

energy oil-energy