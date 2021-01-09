Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) Subsidiary Sells 144MW Solar Project

Canadian Solar Inc.’s ( CSIQ Quick Quote CSIQ - Free Report) subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, has recently completed the sale of the 144 megawatts alternate current (MWac) Pflugerville Solar project to Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. ( DUK Quick Quote DUK - Free Report) . The project is under construction and expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021. The energy generated from the Pflugerville Solar project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The recent project sale by Recurrent Energy is the fifth utility-scale project sale made to Duke Energy. A Brief Note on the Pflugerville Solar Project
The Pflugerville Solar project has a generation capacity of 144 MWac, which can generate enough energy to power approximately 27,000 homes. The power plant will utilize approximately 489,600 pieces of Canadian Solar's high-efficiency bifacial BiKu modules across 932 acres in Travis County, TX.
Project Monetization – A Profitable Strategy
With a rapidly expanding solar market across the globe, monetization of projects is significantly favoring solar players and boosting their operational performance. Canadian Solar currently caters to a geographically-diverse customer base spread across key markets in the United States, China, Japan, the U.K. and Canada as well as emerging markets in Italy, India, Mexico and Germany, among others. Given its strong global presence, the strategy of project monetization tends to boost this solar player’s profits.
Notably, in September 2020, the company completed the sale of the 23 MWac Suffield solar project to BluEarth Renewables. Prior to this sale, Canadian Solar completed the sale of Yamaguchi Shin Mine in February 2020, a 56.3-MWp operational solar power plant in the Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan. Another solar company following a similar strategy is ReneSola ( SOL Quick Quote SOL - Free Report) , which in December 2020, sold a 16-MW portfolio of solar parks in Poland to Modus Asset Management, a renewable energy investment company that invests in the Polish solar market. Peer Moves
The global solar market, which suffered a setback following the COVID-19 outbreak in March, is steadily recovering and heading toward a positive growth trajectory. This has been encouraging major solar industry players to engage in strategic transactions to expand their footprint in the global solar market.
In October 2020,
Sunrun ( RUN Quick Quote RUN - Free Report) , Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, acquired Vivint Solar, creating a company valuation of $22 billion. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Canadian Solar currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 36% in the past three months, outperforming the
industry's growth of 32.5%.
