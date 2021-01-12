Back to top

Company News for Jan 11, 2021

  • Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX - Free Report) jumped 69.1% after the company announced that it has acquired Oncoceutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones for $78 million in cash and stock.
  • Globalstar, Inc.’s (GSAT - Free Report) shares rose 41.6% after business partner Nokia has entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology, to deploy Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.
  • Shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS - Free Report) surged 28.3% after the company announced that FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
  • F5 Networks, Inc.’s (FFIV - Free Report) shares jumped 17.7% after the company announced plans to acquire Volterra for approximately $500 million.

