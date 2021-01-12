We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.14, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 8.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.
CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of -$1.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 388.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $150.50 million, down 96.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.88% higher. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.