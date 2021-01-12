We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $233.43, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.
BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BRK.B is projected to report earnings of $2.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.49%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRK.B currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BRK.B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.
Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.