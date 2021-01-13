Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of DNA-based technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of various products for food and animal safety. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) is an energy services holding company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

