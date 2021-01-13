We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of DNA-based technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of various products for food and animal safety. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) is an energy services holding company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
