Antero Resources (AR) Prices Senior Notes, Upsizes Offerings

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) announced that it has priced $700 million of senior unsecured notes. Notably, the aggregate principal amount is upsized from $500 million.

The independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company priced the notes atpar, which will likely mature in 2029 and carry an interest rate of 7.625%. The notes are being offered to eligible investors in a private placement. The upstream firm anticipates these offerings to close on Jan 26.

Considering the deduction of initial purchasers' discounts and estimated costs, the natural gas producer estimates net proceeds worth $692 million from the offerings. The company added that part of the proceeds will likely get allocated to redeem the entire $311 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes that carry an interest rate of 5.125% and are set to mature in 2022. The remaining funds generated will be utilized by the company to repay borrowings under its credit facility.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Antero Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) , DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) . While Summit Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DCP Midstream and HighPoint sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Summit Midstream has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 in the past seven days.

DCP Midstream has seen northward estimate revisions for 2020 earnings in the past 30 days.

HighPoint is likely to see earnings growth of 167.5% in 2020.

