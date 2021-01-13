Shares of
Infosys (INFY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
Infosys Limited Price and Consensus
Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Micron (MU - Free Report) , Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) and NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Micron, Dell and NetApp is currently pegged at 12.7%, 12%, and 11.9%, respectively.
