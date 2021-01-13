Back to top

P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.4%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $43.65 – $50.50 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

P.A.M. Transportation currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

transportation