We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
S&P Global's (SPGI) Division Collaborates With Vertical IQ
S&P Global Inc.’s (SPGI - Free Report) division S&P Global Market Intelligence and industry intelligence provider Vertical IQ have announced a strategic collaboration yesterday.
The collaboration is aimed at enhancing financial institutions’ access to actionable information when it comes to offering financial support to small businesses. This in turn is expected to expand customer reach of both companies as they share industry research and insights between their platforms.
Through this collaboration, S&P Global Market Intelligence clients will get access to Vertical IQ's reports on industries that include mainly small-medium enterprises such as breweries, florists, construction, and manufacturing, across more than 90% of the U.S. economy. Such reports cover insights about local business industry structure, financial benchmarks and working capital requirements.
“We are thrilled to be working with Vertical IQ and leveraging their unique expertise with industry insight and local/regional business economies," said Jimmy Pittenger, senior director of Financial Institutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Notably, S&P Global Market Intelligence revenues were up 9% year over year to $530 million, in the last-reported quarter.
S&P Global shares gained 8.9% over the past year, against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to and 17.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) , FactSet (FDS - Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, FactSet and Cross Country Booz Allen is 3.5%, 8.5% and 10.6%, respectively.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>