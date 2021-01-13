Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) is the owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 30 days.

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN - Free Report) is engaged in developing molecular information products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

TAL Education Group (TAL - Free Report) is a provider of K-12 after-school tutoring services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 30 days.

