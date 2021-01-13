We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Ameresco (AMRC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ameresco (AMRC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameresco is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 9.26% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AMRC has returned about 14.74% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 12.67%. This shows that Ameresco is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, AMRC belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.81% so far this year, so AMRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on AMRC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.