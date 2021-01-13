We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FCEL and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
FuelCell Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL's full-year earnings has moved 26.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that FCEL has returned about 70.55% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 12.67% on average. This means that FuelCell Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, FCEL is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.81% so far this year, so FCEL is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on FCEL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.