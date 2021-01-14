Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Up on Solid Preliminary Q4 Results

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) recently announced preliminary results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2020. Revenues are anticipated to total $1.33 billion, up 4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.26 billion. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Jan 21. Shares Up
Intuitive Surgical’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 preliminary results boosted its shares, which climbed 2.9% to $811.45 on Jan 13.
Notably, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 9.6% compared with the industry and S&P 500 Index’s growth of 4.2% and 9.7%, respectively, in the past three months. Highlights
Preliminary instrument and accessories revenues increased 11% on a year-over-year basis in fourth-quarter 2020 to about $747 million, primarily driven by growth in da Vinci procedure volume and stocking orders related to the company’s launch of Extended Use Instruments.
Per the preliminary announcement, systems revenues declined 12% to around $367 million compared with the prior-year quarter. Full-Year Results
On a full-year basis, revenues are expected to be $4.36 billion, indicating a decrease of 3% from the previous year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.28 billion.
Preliminary instrument and accessories revenues for 2020 increased 2% year over year to $2.46 billion fueled by growth in da Vinci procedure volume. Meanwhile, preliminary systems revenues for 2020 fell 12% year over year to $1.18 billion. da Vinci Update
Fourth-quarter 2020 worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 6% from the year-ago quarter, highlighting sustained disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the company shipped 326 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the fourth quarter compared with 336 in the year-ago period.
Full-year worldwide da Vinci procedures increased about 1% from the previous year. The company shipped 936 da Vinci Surgical Systems in 2020 compared with 1,119 in 2019. COVID-19 Impact
The pandemic had a significant impact on Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci procedure volumes and system placements as healthcare resources across the globe channeled their resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The adverse impact of the pandemic on the company’s business continues to differ by geography and region. Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) , Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. McKesson has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 6.6%. Patterson Companies has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6%. IDEXX Laboratories has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration. Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
