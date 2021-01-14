We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI - Free Report) is a digital cell biology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) is a provider of sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
RPT Realty (RPT - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND - Free Report) is a developer of prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
