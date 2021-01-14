Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI - Free Report) is a digital cell biology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) is a provider of sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

RPT Realty (RPT - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND - Free Report) is a developer of prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

