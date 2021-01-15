We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Winnebago Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 39.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 7.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 1.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.26% this year, meaning that WGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to WGO as it looks to continue its solid performance.