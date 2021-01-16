We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Pioneer Natural (PXD) Prices Offering of 3 Senior Notes
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) has announced the pricing of senior notes.
The company has priced $750.0 million notes that are expected to mature by Jan 15, 2024, and will carry an interest rate of 0.750%, at 99.959% of the principal amount. The upstream energy firm has priced another $750.0 million worth of notes that will carry an interest rate of 1.125% and will mature by Jan 15, 2026, at 99.981% of the principal amount. Pioneer Natural also said that it will price $1 billion notes, likely to carry an interest rate of 2.150% and mature by Jan 15, 2031, at 99.742% of the principal amount.
It is to be noted that net proceeds of $2.5 billion from the offering, likely to close on Jan 29, 2021, will get utilized by the independent oil and gas exploration and production company for refinancing some senior notes that are issued by Parsley Energy, LLC and some of the affiliates.
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Pioneer Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, some better-ranked players in the energy space include Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) , DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) . While Summit Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DCP Midstream and HighPoint sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Summit Midstream has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 in the past seven days.
DCP Midstream has seen upward estimate revisions for 2020 earnings in the past 30 days.
HighPoint is likely to see earnings growth of 167.5% in 2020.
