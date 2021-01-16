We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QFIN and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 11.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, QFIN has moved about 16.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -4.14% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, QFIN is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 82 individual companies and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.46% so far this year, meaning that QFIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
QFIN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.