We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $225.25, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 14.6% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $376.80 million, up 140.78% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.36% higher within the past month. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.