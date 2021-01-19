Back to top

Company News for Jan 18, 2021

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM - Free Report) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $29.22 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.28 billion.
     
  • Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) tumbled 6.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.6 billion.
     
  • Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC - Free Report) shares plummeted 7.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $17.9 billion, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 billion.
     
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) tanked 4.8% following news that the SEC started an investigation into the company's alleged overstatement of the value of a key Permian Basin asset.
     

