In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Copa Holdings (CPA) December Traffic, Load Factor Fall Y/Y
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported a significant decline in traffic for December 2020 on a year-over-year basis due to coronavirus-led low travel demand. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 65.7% year over year to 622.6 million.
The airline’s capacity (measured in available seat miles/ASMs) declined 60.8% year over year to 832.3 million in December. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slipped 10.6 percentage points to 74.8% as traffic declined more than the contraction in capacity.
Despite this massive year-over-year decline, the picture was brighter sequentially. Notably, the December decline in traffic was less than the November traffic decline of 74.6%. This reflects the gradual improvement in air-travel demand. Even the capacity contraction of 72.3% in November was greater than the December figure.
The gradual uptick in the traffic scenario can be gauged from Copa Holdings’ stock price movement over the past month. Shares of this Latin-American carrier have gained 5.9% in the period against its industry's 0.9% dip.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three-five years) expected earnings per share growth rate of FedEx, ArcBest and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 9.8% and 12.6%, respectively.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>