New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU - Free Report) is a provider of K-12 schools and complementary education services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) is a developer, operator and franchiser of quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) is engaged in exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV - Free Report) is an acquirer, explorer and developer precious metal properties in Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 30 days.
