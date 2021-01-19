In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.9%
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 13.1% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
AMC Entertainment Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry is Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
