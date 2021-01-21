We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that engages in researching and developing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP - Free Report) focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT - Free Report) is a commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.
