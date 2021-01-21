We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Lennar (LEN) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lennar (LEN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 13.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LEN has returned 8.26% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 7.08%. This shows that Lennar is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.09% this year, meaning that LEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
LEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.