We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Rewards Shareholders With 3.7% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly measure, J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) announced a 3.7% hike in its quarterly dividend from 27 cents per share. This move is commendable, especially given the challenges the company is facing due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
The new dividend of 28 cents per share (annually: $1.12) is payable Feb 19, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of Feb 5. The dividend yield based on the new payout and Jan 21’s closing price is 0.76%.
Apart from highlighting J.B. Hunt’s commitment to create value for its shareholders, this dividend hike underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. Also, a look at the past records vouches for the company’s stable dividend payment history. Notably, in January 2020, J.B. Hunt raised its quarterly dividend to 27 cents per share, representing an increase of 3.8% from its previous payout.
As investors prefer an income-generating stock, a high dividend- yielding one is much coveted. Needless to say that they are always on the lookout for companies with a consistent and incremental dividend history.
J.B. Hunt, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is also active on the buyback front. It resumed the same in early fourth-quarter 2020. During the same period, the company repurchased approximately 144,000 shares for around $17 million. It had approximately $503 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization at the end of the December quarter. It expects to maintain the momentum in its buyback programs during 2021 as well.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Transportation stocks that upped their quarterly dividends in 2020 despite the coronavirus-led adversities include Trinity Industries (TRN - Free Report) , Air Lease (AL - Free Report) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) .
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>