New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) produces and markets various meat and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI - Free Report) owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

construction consumer-staples