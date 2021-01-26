We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Netflix (NFLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Netflix is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, NFLX has gained about 4.52% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.16%. This means that Netflix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, NFLX is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.22% this year, meaning that NFLX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track NFLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.