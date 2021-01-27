Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) delivered earnings of 85 cents per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 123.6%. Also, the firm’s earnings improved 70% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Meanwhile, in the quarter under review, the firm’s revenues of $212 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322 million by 34.2%. However, the top line inched up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

 

Highlights of the Release

In the December quarter, NextEra Energy Partners’ total adjusted operating expenses were $166 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $163 million.

In the same period, the partnership’s operating income summed $46 million, up 7% from $43 million in the year-ago quarter.

Remarkably, in 2020, the firm successfully executed its strategic initiatives with NextEra Energy Resources.

Financial Condition

NextEra Energy Partners had cash and cash equivalents worth $108 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $128 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt was $3,376 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $4,132 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2020 was $665 million, higher than $346 million at 2019 end.

In December, NextEra Energy Partners issued $600 million convertible notes and redeemeda portion of its outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2024.

Guidance

For 2021, the firm reaffirmed the run rate for cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the range of $600-$680 million.

The partnership continues to expect 12-15% per year growth for limited partner distributions through 2024.

Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:

Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP - Free Report) is expected to deliver a beat when it announces fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC - Free Report) is likely to surpass on earnings when it releases fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - free report >>

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) - free report >>

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) - free report >>

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy