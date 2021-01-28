Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY - Free Report) is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

