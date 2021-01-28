We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY - Free Report) is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.