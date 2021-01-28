We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fabrinet (FN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 1.
For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $420 million and $440 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $433.7 million, indicating 1.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The company forecasts second-quarter earnings in the range of $1-$1.07 per share. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, Fabrinet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 6%.
Fabrinet Price and EPS Surprise
Fabrinet price-eps-surprise | Fabrinet Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Fabrinet’s second-quarter results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its optical communications services by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), despite coronavirus-induced supply-chain disruptions.
Moreover, the company’s wide range of complex engineering and manufacturing service offerings, flexible low-cost manufacturing platform, process optimization capabilities and robust supply-chain management are expected to have been key growth drivers.
The company enables OEM customers to reduce their manufacturing costs, while maintaining or enhancing the design, quality and delivery schedule for their products. This is expected to have aided client wins, thereby driving customer base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.
Further, the company’s advanced precision manufacturing capabilities, which include optical communications, industrial lasers, automotive and sensors to produce next-generation products, are expected to have driven demand from customers in complex industries.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Fabrinet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Synaptics (SYNA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Skyworks (SWKS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.
Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>