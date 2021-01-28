We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $23.53, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$2.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 421.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.82 million, down 99.34% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. NCLH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
