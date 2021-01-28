We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Penn National Gaming (PENN - Free Report) closed at $97.71, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PENN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 136.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, down 17.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PENN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.45% lower. PENN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, PENN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.85, which means PENN is trading at a premium to the group.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PENN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.