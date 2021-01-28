We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 40.16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, IMPUY has gained about 1.03% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 0.10%. This shows that Impala Platinum Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.32% so far this year, so IMPUY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track IMPUY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.