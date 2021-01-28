We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $522.04, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.80, up 48.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.83 billion, up 55.41% from the year-ago period.
NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.72 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.88% and +51.08%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. NVDA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, NVDA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.22.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.