New Strong Sell Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS - Free Report) is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) is engaged in the shipping and storage of crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

