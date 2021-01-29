Back to top

Company News for Jan 29, 2021

  • Shares of Mastercard Inc. (MA - Free Report) gained 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
  • McDonald's Corp.’s (MCD - Free Report) shares fell 0.1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.’s (NOC - Free Report) shares advanced 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $6.59, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.70.
  • Shares of McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC - Free Report) dipped 3.2% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

