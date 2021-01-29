We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Intel (INTC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Intel (INTC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Intel is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 5.56% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, INTC has returned 7.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.42% on average. This means that Intel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, INTC belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.65% this year, meaning that INTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to INTC as it looks to continue its solid performance.