Pinterest (PINS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.51, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 3.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $645.75 million, up 61.48% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PINS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 129.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 83.27.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.