Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is engaged in producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT - Free Report) is a commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


biotechs tech-stocks utilities