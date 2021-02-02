Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 2, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) plummeted 5.1 after the company reported fourth quarter loss of $1.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09.
  • Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS - Free Report) shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.36 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share.
  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) declined 4.3% after the company reported fourth quarter loss of $0.01, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.
  • Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC - Free Report) shares surged 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - free report >>

Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>

Published in

computers oil-energy retail semiconductor