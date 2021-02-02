We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
3D Systems is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 614.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, DDD has gained about 239.12% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.29%. As we can see, 3D Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, DDD is a member of the Computer - Mini computers industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.42% this year, meaning that DDD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DDD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.