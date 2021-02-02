NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI Quick Quote NXPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. The figure increased 11.2% year over year and 57.6% sequentially. Net sales of $2.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The figure was up 9% from the year-ago period and 11% on a sequential basis.
NXP (NXPI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. The figure increased 11.2% year over year and 57.6% sequentially.
Net sales of $2.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The figure was up 9% from the year-ago period and 11% on a sequential basis.
Let’s delve deeper into the numbers.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote
Segments in Detail
Automotive generated $1.2 billion sales (contributing 48% to its net sales), which reflects an increase of 24% sequentially and 9% year over year.
Sales from Industrial & IoT came in at $511 million (20% of net sales), down 1% sequentially but up 23% from the prior-year quarter.
Sales from Mobile came in at $409 million (16% of net sales), up 21% sequentially and 23% from the year-ago level.
Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $394 million sales (which contributed 16% to its net sales), down 13% sequentially and 14% year over year.
Operating Results
Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.9%, down 130 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter but up 280 bps sequentially.
Operating expenses were $829 million, 18.2% lower than the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.5% for the reported quarter expanded 470 bps from the prior-year period and 60 bps sequentially.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
At fourth quarter-end, cash and cash equivalent balance were $2.3 billion compared with $3.6 billion in the prior quarter.
Inventories were $1 billion versus $1.1 billion in the third quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $765 million from $755 million in the third quarter.
Long-term debt was $7.6 billion for the reported quarter.
During the fourth quarter, NXP returned $105 million to shareholders, primarily through previously announced dividend payments.
NXP generated cash flow of $1.03 billion, up from $527 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditure was $103 million versus $68 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For the first quarter, NXP projects revenues to be $2.55 billion, indicating an increase of 2% sequentially and 26% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.47 billion.
Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 53.5% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 30.4%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, NXP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation, Overstock.com, Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, Overstock.com, and Microchip Technology is currently projected at 12.5%, 20% and 14.9%, respectively.
