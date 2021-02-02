Back to top

Company News for Feb 2, 2021

  • Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) gained 1.1% after the company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.86 per share.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON - Free Report) shares jumped 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.
  • Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) surged 4.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 per share.  
  • Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC - Free Report) gained 2% after the company announced that it has entered into $2 billion share buyback agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co (GS - Free Report) .

