Is Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BZH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Beazer Homes USA is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BZH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZH's full-year earnings has moved 37.50% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BZH has gained about 9.70% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 3.58%. As we can see, Beazer Homes USA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, BZH is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.96% so far this year, so BZH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BZH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.