We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMC and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
AMC Entertainment Holdings is one of 251 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 38.91% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AMC has gained about 525.47% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.57%. As we can see, AMC Entertainment Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, AMC is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.94% so far this year, so AMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track AMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.